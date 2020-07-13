62 Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosenberg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
$
8 Units Available
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
900 sqft
Granite countertops, ceiling fans, private patios/balconies. Dog and cat friendly. Clubhouse and gym. Tenants have access to pool, outdoor living space with pergola and playground.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
137 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,187
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 04:59am
4 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
11 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1384 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
987 sqft
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
$
7 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
3 Units Available
Brookmore Hollow
810 Brooks Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$859
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
849 sqft
Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, fireplace and ceiling fans. Fenced-in pool area with dual pergolas for shade and relaxing. Community BBQ/grill and picnic area. Fitness center equipped with treadmills and stationary bike.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
1 Unit Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
Richmond House
402 S 11th St, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1044 sqft
Great central location in Richmond close to shops, schools and restaurants. Spacious floor plans with washer/dryer in unit, fully equipped kitchens and spacious walk-in closets. Manicured grounds. Twenty-four-hour emergency maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
New Territory
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$916
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4402 Wild Rose Hill
4402 Wild Rose Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1742 Ryon Falls Drive
1742 Ryon Falls Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1553 sqft
Don't miss your chance to live in the beautiful community of Veranda! This amazing Lennar Stone Twin Villas Birch "F" Plan Townhome includes 3 bedrooms/2 full baths/1 half bath with large 2 car garage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
240 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
31 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
27 Units Available
Converse
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,520
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rosenberg, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rosenberg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

