Carriage Glen
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Carriage Glen

1811 City Hall Dr · (281) 393-4811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX 77471

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. Jul 31

$839

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 802 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carriage Glen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
Offering elegant affordable living...Carriage Glen provides you the lifestyle you expect. With easy access to U.S. 59 and Hwy 36, you are moments to business centers and convenient to a multitude of fine dining, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per single adult, $100 per joint application
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), Based on credit - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Allocated Water Cost, Trash: $8/month; Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet per month
restrictions: Weight limit for an animal is 25 lbs. All animals must be approved in writing by management prior to occupying the apartment; no aggressive breeds allowed.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs will not be accepted: Pit Bulls, Pit bull-type, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Husky type (includes Siberian), Malamutes, Wolf dog hybrids, Chow-chows, Saint Bernards, and Great Danes.
Parking Details: Open Parking or $20 Reserved Parking Space.
Storage Details: Outside patio storage-Selected units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carriage Glen have any available units?
Carriage Glen has 2 units available starting at $839 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rosenberg, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rosenberg Rent Report.
What amenities does Carriage Glen have?
Some of Carriage Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carriage Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Carriage Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carriage Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Carriage Glen is pet friendly.
Does Carriage Glen offer parking?
Yes, Carriage Glen offers parking.
Does Carriage Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carriage Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carriage Glen have a pool?
Yes, Carriage Glen has a pool.
Does Carriage Glen have accessible units?
Yes, Carriage Glen has accessible units.
Does Carriage Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carriage Glen has units with dishwashers.
