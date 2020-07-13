Carriage Glen

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per single adult, $100 per joint application
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), Based on credit - Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Allocated Water Cost, Trash: $8/month; Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet per month
restrictions: Weight limit for an animal is 25 lbs. All animals must be approved in writing by management prior to occupying the apartment; no aggressive breeds allowed.
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds of dogs will not be accepted: Pit Bulls, Pit bull-type, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Husky type (includes Siberian), Malamutes, Wolf dog hybrids, Chow-chows, Saint Bernards, and Great Danes.
Parking Details: Open Parking or $20 Reserved Parking Space.
Storage Details: Outside patio storage-Selected units