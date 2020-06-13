Apartment List
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
155 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1371 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:50am
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Rosenberg
1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
New Territory
32 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4402 Wild Rose Hill
4402 Wild Rose Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1138 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6915 Myrtle Flower Court
6915 Myrtle Flower Court, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1702 Ryon Falls Drive
1702 Ryon Falls Dr, Fort Bend County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1553 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome, 2 full bathrooms upstairs and half bath down stairs.
Results within 10 miles of Rosenberg
1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
333 Units Available
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
We are now offering in person tours, please call today to schedule your appointment!! Our virtual tours are also still available.Ascend at Tamarron welcomes a contemporary twist to Katy's historic charm. Here, relaxation is second to none.
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
34 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
23 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 06:46pm
Converse
42 Units Available
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
41 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1349 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,245
1530 sqft
Plenty of space in every home with ten-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer, and large walk-in closets. Twentysix acre lake with walking trails wraps around three sides of the community.
1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
33 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Lakemont
20 Units Available
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cinco Ranch
21 Units Available
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1406 sqft
Situated off Grand Parkway in the center of Cinco Ranch. Close to a championship golf course and numerous lakes, greenbelt trails, shopping malls, and award-winning schools. Residents' facilities include a media room and 24-hr gym.
1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
18 Units Available
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:34pm
27 Units Available
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
19 Units Available
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
30 Units Available
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway. Residences feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer and fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchens have granite counters and breakfast bar. Community pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.

June 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Rosenberg Rent Report. Rosenberg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Rosenberg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Rosenberg rents declined over the past month

Rosenberg rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down significantly by 3.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Rosenberg stand at $835 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,022 for a two-bedroom. Rosenberg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Rosenberg over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,546; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Rosenberg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Rosenberg, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Rosenberg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Rosenberg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,022 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.2% decline in Rosenberg.
    • While rents in Rosenberg fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Rosenberg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Rosenberg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

