Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:01 PM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rosenberg, TX

Finding an apartment in Rosenberg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog...
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
154 Units Available
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$1,045
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,163
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1120 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:50am
9 Units Available
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$974
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
7 Units Available
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with large living rooms, walk-in closets and crown molding as well as private patio/balconies. Community features a fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:31pm
6 Units Available
Bayou Bend Apartments
2901 Airport Ave, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters with easy access to US 59 and Highway 36. Community has two pools, assigned parking, and emergency maintenance. Units feature ice makers, outside storage, and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Houston suburb of Rosenberg, these apartment homes feature a pool, walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and washers and dryers. Convenient to Highways 36 and 59.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
$
27 Units Available
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd, Rosenberg, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,027
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just minutes from Highway 59 and Grand Parkway. Property offers residents pool, gym, clubhouse and game room. 24-hour concierge. Units feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and extra storage. Garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Briarstone
4719 Reading Rd, Rosenberg, TX
Studio
$950
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
944 sqft
We invite you to discover Briarstone Apartment Homes, one of Rosenberg's premier apartment communities offering true value for your way of living.
Results within 5 miles of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
New Territory
31 Units Available
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
24 Units Available
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1095 sqft
Welcome to The Villas at River Park West! Situated southwest of Houston on the outskirts of the flourishing city of Sugar Land, Texas, The Villas at River Park West offers luxury living in one and two bedroom open-concept floor plans.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
16 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,233
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,606
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Results within 10 miles of Rosenberg
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
18 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
33 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$909
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
25 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$919
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
24 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$913
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
22 Units Available
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
43 Units Available
Falcon Landing
3300 Falcon Landing Blvd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1598 sqft
Located less than five miles from downtown Katy, right off Falcon Landing Boulevard. Deluxe townhouses including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and private balcony. Property boasts a lake with courtyards, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1181 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cinco Ranch
15 Units Available
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1447 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,813
1338 sqft
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
City Guide for Rosenberg, TX

Originally an unnamed shipping port during the 1830s, Rosenberg, Texas was recreated as a railroad junction by Swiss railway magnate Henry von Rosenberg in 1880.

When you read about the history of Rosenberg, Texas, you'll find plenty of reasons to believe that there's always been something a bit eccentric about the place. For instance, it wasn't until 1930 that Main Street was finally paved, and in 1942, the town became modernized when 15 miles of concrete sidewalks were installed. During the 1940s, Rosenberg was also home to Leonard's Drive-In, where the waitresses rode on horseback when taking people's orders. Perhaps not surprisingly, it was during this time that business burgeoned in this charming, idiosyncratic town, and soon, Rosenberg was being called the "hub of the Gulf Coast." Today, Rosenberg is considered to be a prime distribution location, thanks to its proximity to the Ports of Freeport (40 miles) and Houston (57 miles). It's home to large-scale manufacturers such as Frito-Lay, Engelbrecht Manufacturing, Bass Construction, AT&T and Allied Concrete, in addition to scores of other major companies. On the residential side, thousands of acres are currently being developed into residential property, which bodes well for future renters and home buyers. With its current intimate population, Rosenberg continues to brace itself for a continuing stream of new residents in the coming years. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rosenberg, TX

Finding an apartment in Rosenberg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

