60 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with balcony
Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!
Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rockwall renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.