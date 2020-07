Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Granite, Hardwoods, Stainless Steel Appliances. LIKE NEW, High End renovation. Updated Energy Efficient Central Air Conditioning. Park like lot surrounded by trees with a very private back yard and huge covered patio. If you have high end taste and want something like new, this home is for you. Will go fast.