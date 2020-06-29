440 Yacht Club Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Wow! Resort style living on Lake Ray Hubbard! 1 bed 1 bath condo within gated community of Chandlers Landing. Located on the 2nd floor with great views from every room. Open floor plan with fireplace & surround sound system. Remodeled kitchen includes new counter tops, subway style back-splash & all appliances. Master suite includes modern ceiling fan, lake views & a walk in closet. Stunning bath offers a double shower glass enclosure & updated tile flooring. Enjoy the Olympic Pool, Clubhouse and Restaurant, Tennis, and Marina. All Within Walking Distance of this Ideally located Home. You will be steps from the Shoreline Boardwalk with Access to the Marina, Club, and Beach. A small pet would be considered.