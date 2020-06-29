All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:25 PM

440 Yacht Club Drive

440 Yacht Club Drive · No Longer Available
Location

440 Yacht Club Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wow! Resort style living on Lake Ray Hubbard! 1 bed 1 bath condo within gated community of Chandlers Landing. Located on the 2nd floor with great views from every room. Open floor plan with fireplace & surround sound system. Remodeled kitchen includes new counter tops, subway style back-splash & all appliances. Master suite includes modern ceiling fan, lake views & a walk in closet. Stunning bath offers a double shower glass enclosure & updated tile flooring. Enjoy the Olympic Pool, Clubhouse and Restaurant, Tennis, and Marina. All Within Walking Distance of this Ideally located Home. You will be steps from the Shoreline Boardwalk with Access to the Marina, Club, and Beach. A small pet would be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 440 Yacht Club Drive have any available units?
440 Yacht Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 440 Yacht Club Drive have?
Some of 440 Yacht Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 440 Yacht Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
440 Yacht Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 440 Yacht Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 440 Yacht Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 440 Yacht Club Drive offer parking?
No, 440 Yacht Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 440 Yacht Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 440 Yacht Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 440 Yacht Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 440 Yacht Club Drive has a pool.
Does 440 Yacht Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 440 Yacht Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 440 Yacht Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 440 Yacht Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 440 Yacht Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 440 Yacht Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

