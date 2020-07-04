All apartments in Rockwall
3822 Mediterranean Street
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

3822 Mediterranean Street

3822 Mediterranean Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Mediterranean Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Beautifully updated fully FURNISHED lakefront townhome in gated golf course community. RENT INCLUDES ALL BILLS! Master suite features private deck overlooking lake with luxurious bathroom. Enjoy the stunning sunsets, free 9 hole golf course, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, marina is in walking distance! ALL utilities are included, including high speed internet service. 2 bedrooms and the third floor is a loft that can be used as an office or 3rd bedroom. Flexible lease terms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Mediterranean Street have any available units?
3822 Mediterranean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3822 Mediterranean Street have?
Some of 3822 Mediterranean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Mediterranean Street currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Mediterranean Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Mediterranean Street pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Mediterranean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3822 Mediterranean Street offer parking?
No, 3822 Mediterranean Street does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Mediterranean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3822 Mediterranean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Mediterranean Street have a pool?
Yes, 3822 Mediterranean Street has a pool.
Does 3822 Mediterranean Street have accessible units?
No, 3822 Mediterranean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Mediterranean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3822 Mediterranean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Mediterranean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 Mediterranean Street does not have units with air conditioning.

