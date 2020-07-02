319 Los Altos Drive

Amenities

New in 2018: Air Conditioner + Water Heater + Gas range. Paint and carpet are less than 2 years old. Beautiful 4 bedrm home with family room plus upstairs game rm. Situated on a private pool size home site with large covered back patio, this home offers an open kitchen, large downstairs master & 3 bedrooms up. Convenient location just minutes from Downtown dining & shopping, within 5 minutes to three grocery stores & walking distance to Hartman Elementary. Great family home & perfect for outdoor entertaining.