Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
319 Los Altos Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

319 Los Altos Drive

319 Los Altos Dr · No Longer Available
Location

319 Los Altos Dr, Rockwall, TX 75087
Lakeview Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
New in 2018: Air Conditioner + Water Heater + Gas range. Paint and carpet are less than 2 years old. Beautiful 4 bedrm home with family room plus upstairs game rm. Situated on a private pool size home site with large covered back patio, this home offers an open kitchen, large downstairs master & 3 bedrooms up. Convenient location just minutes from Downtown dining & shopping, within 5 minutes to three grocery stores & walking distance to Hartman Elementary. Great family home & perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 Los Altos Drive have any available units?
319 Los Altos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 319 Los Altos Drive have?
Some of 319 Los Altos Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 Los Altos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
319 Los Altos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 Los Altos Drive pet-friendly?
No, 319 Los Altos Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 319 Los Altos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 319 Los Altos Drive offers parking.
Does 319 Los Altos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 319 Los Altos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 Los Altos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 319 Los Altos Drive has a pool.
Does 319 Los Altos Drive have accessible units?
No, 319 Los Altos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 319 Los Altos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 Los Altos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 319 Los Altos Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 319 Los Altos Drive has units with air conditioning.

