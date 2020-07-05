3112 Limestone Hill Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The stunning all-brick exterior is accompanied by a covered entrance and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a large lawn, a beautiful patio area, a separate storage unit, and a privacy fence surrounding it all! The interior features plush carpeting throughout all the bedrooms and communal living rooms, a fireplace in the cozy living room, and a kitchen detailed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for entertaining and cooking your favorite meals with your favorite people! Make this your home and apply today!