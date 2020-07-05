All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated March 19 2019

3112 Limestone Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3112 Limestone Hill Ln, Rockwall, TX 75032
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The stunning all-brick exterior is accompanied by a covered entrance and a lush green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a large lawn, a beautiful patio area, a separate storage unit, and a privacy fence surrounding it all! The interior features plush carpeting throughout all the bedrooms and communal living rooms, a fireplace in the cozy living room, and a kitchen detailed with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and plenty of space for entertaining and cooking your favorite meals with your favorite people! Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have any available units?
3112 Limestone Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have?
Some of 3112 Limestone Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3112 Limestone Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3112 Limestone Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3112 Limestone Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3112 Limestone Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3112 Limestone Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

