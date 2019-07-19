2581 Daybreak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home located in Lofland Farms on a quiet cul-d-sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms plus a study with french doors and 2 full baths. Large bright open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, opens to the spacious family room. Master is split from the other bedrooms and features a large garden tub, dual vanities and a huge walk in closet. Wood laminate flooring in all bedrooms and tile flooring in kitchen and living areas. Take a step outside into the gorgeous backyard with a flagstone patio and pergola as well as a wood privacy fence. Close to schools and community pool. Don't miss out, come see this home today!