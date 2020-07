Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to go! This home offers open 4 spacious and well placed bedrooms, dining area, study and open floorplan. Fully applianced kitchen means no need to bring your own. Two car garage and back driveway give space for extra parking. The fenced backyard is a great size to playing or just hanging out under the covered patio area. Location makes it easy to jump on the highway or get your shopping done. Tenant required to obtain and carry Renter's Insurance.