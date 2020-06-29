1910 Crestlake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Well kept home with open floor plan, you will love the extended breakfast bar and wood deck in back yard. The owner will pay HOA fees. Great place to live; golf is not included in HOA fees but pool, tennis and workout room are! Formal dining makes a great study! House is on a culdesac street, don't miss this one! Dog under 20 lbs! Owner is licensed realtor. Quick move in Available. I use My Smart Move for the Tenant acceptance so just need your application and they will send you an email to complete.