Location

1910 Crestlake Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087
The Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Well kept home with open floor plan, you will love the extended breakfast bar and wood deck in back yard. The owner will pay HOA fees. Great place to live; golf is not included in HOA fees but pool, tennis and workout room are! Formal dining makes a great study! House is on a culdesac street, don't miss this one! Dog under 20 lbs! Owner is licensed realtor. Quick move in Available. I use My Smart Move for the Tenant acceptance so just need your application and they will send you an email to complete.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Crestlake Drive have any available units?
1910 Crestlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1910 Crestlake Drive have?
Some of 1910 Crestlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Crestlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Crestlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Crestlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Crestlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Crestlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Crestlake Drive offers parking.
Does 1910 Crestlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Crestlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Crestlake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1910 Crestlake Drive has a pool.
Does 1910 Crestlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1910 Crestlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Crestlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 Crestlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1910 Crestlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1910 Crestlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

