Last updated July 9 2019 at 5:45 PM

1714 Preakness Dr

1714 Preakness Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Preakness Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
game room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
An immaculate move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rockwall is now available. This home features 18" ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, upstairs gameroom, stainless appliances, downstairs master bedroom, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Pets under 50 lbs welcome with deposit. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 Preakness Dr have any available units?
1714 Preakness Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1714 Preakness Dr have?
Some of 1714 Preakness Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 Preakness Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1714 Preakness Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 Preakness Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1714 Preakness Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1714 Preakness Dr offer parking?
No, 1714 Preakness Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1714 Preakness Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 Preakness Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 Preakness Dr have a pool?
No, 1714 Preakness Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1714 Preakness Dr have accessible units?
No, 1714 Preakness Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 Preakness Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 Preakness Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 Preakness Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 Preakness Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

