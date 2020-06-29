1714 Preakness Dr

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel game room

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

An immaculate move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rockwall is now available. This home features 18" ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, upstairs gameroom, stainless appliances, downstairs master bedroom, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Pets under 50 lbs welcome with deposit. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.