1714 Preakness Dr

Amenities
An immaculate move-in ready 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rockwall is now available. This home features 18" ceramic tile flooring, granite counter tops, upstairs gameroom, stainless appliances, downstairs master bedroom, plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Pets under 50 lbs welcome with deposit. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.SpecializedDallas.com
Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195
We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com.