Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home located in Rockwall's highly desired Meadowcreek Estate. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1900+ sqft! Kitchen is great serving family and friends. Overlooks breakfast and living room. Second living provides extra space for optional study area. Split floorplan, master bathroom has double sink vanities, garden tub and shower. Plenty of storage in this home. Relax on the back patio, private fence! Schedule your showing and apply today!