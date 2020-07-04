1513 Gallant Fox Drive

Amenities

A wonderful brand new one-story home built by Megatel Homes with 4 bed, 3 baths, 2-car garage for lease in sought after heart of Rockwall. Convenient located, 2 mins from I-30, 5 mins to Costco and other big stores, 7 mins to downtown Rockwall, 30 mins to downtown. The home comes features open and bright floor plan with tons of update, designer selection colors on wall, cabinet and backsplash. Low maintenance quartz countertop, HD LVP in hallway, kitchen, dining and family room, energy efficient HVAC and tankless water heater. Must come and see!!