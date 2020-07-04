All apartments in Rockwall
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:31 AM

1513 Gallant Fox Drive

1513 Gallant Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1513 Gallant Fox Drive, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
A wonderful brand new one-story home built by Megatel Homes with 4 bed, 3 baths, 2-car garage for lease in sought after heart of Rockwall. Convenient located, 2 mins from I-30, 5 mins to Costco and other big stores, 7 mins to downtown Rockwall, 30 mins to downtown. The home comes features open and bright floor plan with tons of update, designer selection colors on wall, cabinet and backsplash. Low maintenance quartz countertop, HD LVP in hallway, kitchen, dining and family room, energy efficient HVAC and tankless water heater. Must come and see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have any available units?
1513 Gallant Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have?
Some of 1513 Gallant Fox Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Gallant Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Gallant Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Gallant Fox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1513 Gallant Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1513 Gallant Fox Drive has units with air conditioning.

