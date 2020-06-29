1464 Audobon Lane

Amenities
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The all-brick front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn with a charming walkway up the middle. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and large bedrooms with lots of closet space for your convenience. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a center island, making it a great place from which to entertain. Make this your home and apply today!