1464 Audobon Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The all-brick front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn with a charming walkway up the middle. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and large bedrooms with lots of closet space for your convenience. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a center island, making it a great place from which to entertain. Make this your home and apply today!