1464 Audobon Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1464 Audobon Lane

1464 Audobon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1464 Audobon Lane, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The all-brick front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a spacious lawn with a charming walkway up the middle. The interior features plush carpeting throughout for your comfort, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and large bedrooms with lots of closet space for your convenience. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and a center island, making it a great place from which to entertain. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1464 Audobon Lane have any available units?
1464 Audobon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1464 Audobon Lane have?
Some of 1464 Audobon Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1464 Audobon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1464 Audobon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1464 Audobon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1464 Audobon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 1464 Audobon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1464 Audobon Lane offers parking.
Does 1464 Audobon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1464 Audobon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1464 Audobon Lane have a pool?
No, 1464 Audobon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1464 Audobon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1464 Audobon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1464 Audobon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1464 Audobon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1464 Audobon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1464 Audobon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

