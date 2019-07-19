All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 1433 Glenwick Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
1433 Glenwick Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1433 Glenwick Drive

1433 Glenwick Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1433 Glenwick Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Meadowcreek Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home offers a formal dining room off the entry, family room with a corner fireplace and ceiling fan that opens to the dinette. Kitchen offers tile flooring and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is downstairs; master bath has a garden tub and separate shower and two sinks. Three bedrooms are upstairs plus a second living area. Garage is a rear entry and home as a long driveway. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Glenwick Drive have any available units?
1433 Glenwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 1433 Glenwick Drive have?
Some of 1433 Glenwick Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Glenwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Glenwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Glenwick Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Glenwick Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Glenwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Glenwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1433 Glenwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1433 Glenwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Glenwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1433 Glenwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Glenwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1433 Glenwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Glenwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1433 Glenwick Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1433 Glenwick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1433 Glenwick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District