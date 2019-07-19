1433 Glenwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 bed 2.5 bath home offers a formal dining room off the entry, family room with a corner fireplace and ceiling fan that opens to the dinette. Kitchen offers tile flooring and stainless appliances. Master bedroom is downstairs; master bath has a garden tub and separate shower and two sinks. Three bedrooms are upstairs plus a second living area. Garage is a rear entry and home as a long driveway. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.