Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Quail Run!! This home features two living areas, two dining areas, with lots of upgrades; including a TV nook, built-in desk, master bath with separate tub and shower, sprinkler system and much more!! Tenant Occupied through May 31st. Ready for move in June 16