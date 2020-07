Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location! Open and Bright 3-2-2, 1 story within walking distance to Hartman Elementary and

Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club. Separate Master from Secondary Bedrooms. Large Master Bath with Separate Garden Tub and Shower. Oversized Kitchen with island overlooks Family Room with Fireplace. Owner is Texas Licensed Broker. Available Now! Application Fee: $40.00 per Adult 18+ years old. Pets are welcome on a case to case basis. Will consider short term lease at a higher price.