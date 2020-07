Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Welcome to this Move-in ready 4 bed 2 bath home in an established neighborhood. This home is walking distance to highly rated Grace Hartman Elementary school. Kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and granite countertops. Upgraded master bathroom with huge walk in shower. Backyard is an entertainers dream with outdoor decking, fire pit, kitchen, and with privacy fence. Hurry, this house won't last long.