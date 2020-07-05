Beautiful 2 bedroom updated condo w outstanding lakeview. Updated baths inc., mirrors, granite counter tops, lights and a big shower in second bath. New carpet and new washer and dryer. Hurry this wont last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
120 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 120 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.