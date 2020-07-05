All apartments in Rockwall
Find more places like 120 Henry M Chandler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockwall, TX
/
120 Henry M Chandler Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

120 Henry M Chandler Drive

120 Henry M Chandler Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockwall
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

120 Henry M Chandler Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom updated condo w outstanding lakeview. Updated baths inc., mirrors, granite counter tops, lights and a big shower in second bath. New carpet and new washer and dryer. Hurry this wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have any available units?
120 Henry M Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have?
Some of 120 Henry M Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Henry M Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
120 Henry M Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Henry M Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive has a pool.
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Henry M Chandler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Henry M Chandler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Court
970 W Yellowjacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
The Florence at the Harbor
2500 Summer Lee Drive
Rockwall, TX 75032
Rockwall Commons
1389 Ridge Rd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd
Rockwall, TX 75087
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087
Mission Rockwall Apartments
923 Yellow Jacket Ln
Rockwall, TX 75087

Similar Pages

Rockwall 1 BedroomsRockwall 2 Bedrooms
Rockwall Apartments with BalconyRockwall Dog Friendly Apartments
Rockwall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXHurst, TXCorinth, TX
Duncanville, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXSulphur Springs, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District