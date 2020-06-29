All apartments in Rockwall
108 Glenn Avenue
108 Glenn Avenue

108 Glenn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

108 Glenn Avenue, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Super Cute upgraded lease home in a convenient location! This home has really cute character with original hardwood floors, stainless appliances and also includes the refrigerator, washer and dryer! Three bedroom two bath with a very large separate master that has private bath. Secondary and third rooms are nice size as well. Huge back yard with multiple oak trees providing lots of shade and a large back deck for enjoying the outdoors. Nice size storage shed in back. Great access to Hwy 66 and I 30.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Glenn Avenue have any available units?
108 Glenn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 108 Glenn Avenue have?
Some of 108 Glenn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Glenn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
108 Glenn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Glenn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 108 Glenn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockwall.
Does 108 Glenn Avenue offer parking?
No, 108 Glenn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 108 Glenn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Glenn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Glenn Avenue have a pool?
No, 108 Glenn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 108 Glenn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 108 Glenn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Glenn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Glenn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Glenn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Glenn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

