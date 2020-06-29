108 Glenn Avenue

Amenities

Super Cute upgraded lease home in a convenient location! This home has really cute character with original hardwood floors, stainless appliances and also includes the refrigerator, washer and dryer! Three bedroom two bath with a very large separate master that has private bath. Secondary and third rooms are nice size as well. Huge back yard with multiple oak trees providing lots of shade and a large back deck for enjoying the outdoors. Nice size storage shed in back. Great access to Hwy 66 and I 30.