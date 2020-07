Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home for lease seconds away from downtown Rockwall. This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features granite counter tops in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, fresh paint throughout, big living area with 18 inch upgraded tile, new carpet in all bedrooms, both bathrooms have granite counter tops. Outside has fresh landscaping in the front and the backyard features an extended partially covered patio and large grass backyard. A MUST SEE!