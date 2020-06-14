Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

198 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richardson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
33 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1755 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
31 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
18 Units Available
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,567
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1553 sqft
Situated close to Highway 190 and West Renner Road. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and ice maker. Community includes a pool, playground and internet cafe.
Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
North College Park
32 Units Available
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
12 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Richardson Crossing
16 Units Available
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
36 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
34 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1448 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
34 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cosmopolitan apartments in North Dallas. 1-3 bedroom townhomes available with attached garages, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Community has dry cleaning service and game room. Walking distance to shops and breweries.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lowest Greenville
15 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,056
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Highland Terrace
25 Units Available
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
29 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1478 sqft
Two- and three-story townhomes are available in this community. Located only moments from Pavillion North Shopping Center, this great location also has a coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
19 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,659
1508 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
34 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1431 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Villages at Clear Springs
2600 Clear Springs Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,163
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,807
1355 sqft
Conveniently located by President George Bush Turnpike. Residents have access to a fitness center, picnic area with grills, clubhouse, business center and green areas. Enjoy the privacy of personal balconies and patios.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
18 Units Available
GreenVUE Apartments
1350 N Greenville Ave, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1163 sqft
Modern fitness center with TRX equipment, kettlebells. Golf simulator. Sparkling pool with sun shelf, brick tanning deck. Full-sized washer and dryer in all homes. Walk to Arapaho Center Station for light rail access.
Last updated April 15 at 07:21pm
Contact for Availability
Standard at CityLine I & II
1125 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1467 sqft
Welcome home to a new level of residential living at The Standard at CityLine! With an impressive collection of twelve different floor plan options, luxury amenities, premium features, and an idyllic location, youll be glad you chose our Richardson,
Results within 1 mile of Richardson
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
37 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
City Guide for Richardson, TX

Howdy, Tex! Rumor along the trail is you’re on the prowl for the perfect apartment in Richardson, deep in the heart of Texas. Good call! Situated in the cozy north Dallas suburbs, Richardson is one of the Lone Star State’s most affordable communities. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Of course it does! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to score your dream dwellings. Just take a moment to peruse the following Qs and As and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Richardson...

Having trouble with Craigslist Richardson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Richardson, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richardson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

