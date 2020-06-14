198 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX with hardwood floors
Howdy, Tex! Rumor along the trail is you’re on the prowl for the perfect apartment in Richardson, deep in the heart of Texas. Good call! Situated in the cozy north Dallas suburbs, Richardson is one of the Lone Star State’s most affordable communities. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Of course it does! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to score your dream dwellings. Just take a moment to peruse the following Qs and As and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Richardson...
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Richardson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.