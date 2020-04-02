All apartments in Richardson
304 Ocean Dr

304 Ocean Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Ocean Drive, Richardson, TX 75081
Mark Twain

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, vinyl floor, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard with a one-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near Terrace Park, Huffhines Park Rec Center, Mark Twain Elemetary School, Apollo Junior High School, LA Fitness, Fun Movie Grill- Dine In 3, Burlington, Dollar Tree, Taco Bell, Lowe's, Free Play Arcade and much, much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Ocean Dr have any available units?
304 Ocean Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 304 Ocean Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
304 Ocean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Ocean Dr is pet friendly.
Does 304 Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 304 Ocean Dr offers parking.
Does 304 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Ocean Dr have a pool?
No, 304 Ocean Dr does not have a pool.
Does 304 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 304 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 304 Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

