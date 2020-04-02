304 Ocean Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Richardson includes ceiling fans, vinyl floor, W/D connections, central heat/air, appliances, and a fenced-in backyard with a one-car garage. [SBH-A] The home is located near Terrace Park, Huffhines Park Rec Center, Mark Twain Elemetary School, Apollo Junior High School, LA Fitness, Fun Movie Grill- Dine In 3, Burlington, Dollar Tree, Taco Bell, Lowe's, Free Play Arcade and much, much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.