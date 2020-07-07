All apartments in Richardson
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

2205 Shady Vista

2205 Shady Vista · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Shady Vista, Richardson, TX 75080

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nice gated community in the heart of Richardson. We are pet friendly but looking for non smokers. big size rooms and nice updates. well kept, this is a great property and must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Shady Vista have any available units?
2205 Shady Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richardson, TX.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Shady Vista have?
Some of 2205 Shady Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Shady Vista currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Shady Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Shady Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, 2205 Shady Vista is pet friendly.
Does 2205 Shady Vista offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Shady Vista offers parking.
Does 2205 Shady Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Shady Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Shady Vista have a pool?
No, 2205 Shady Vista does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Shady Vista have accessible units?
No, 2205 Shady Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Shady Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Shady Vista has units with dishwashers.

