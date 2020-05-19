1230 E CityLine Dr

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Modern Studio, One and Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes with Private Yards
8-Foot Interior Doors
Expansive 10 to 14 Foot Ceilings with Fans
Designer Selected Finishes with Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring and Plush Carpeting
Computer Desks
Built-In Bookshelves
Built-In Wine Racks
Washer / Dryer Included in Each Residence
Stylized Solar Shades
Walk-In Closets with Shelving
Premium Stainless Steel Appliance Package
Durable Quartz Countertops
Deep Undermount Sinks
Upscale Backsplash
Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Relaxing Oversized Soaking Tubs
Separate Shower
Dual Vanity
Large Linen Closets
Private Patio or Balcony
Intrusion Alarms
In-Home USB Outlets
Community Amenities
Sleek Clubhouse with Fresh Coffee Bar, Connect Business Center with Conference Room, and Parkcadia Game Room with Billiards and Shuffleboard
Direct Access to CityLine Shuttle and Dart Station
Preferred Employee Discounts
Energetic Fitness Center with Peloton Spin Studio
Lap Pool and Courtyard with Four Lounge Decks and Wet Deck
Resort-Style Swimming Pool with Tanning Ledge, Three Lounge Decks, Outdoor Grilling Station and Fire Pit Table with Plush Seating
Expertly Designed Garden Courtyard with Full-Service Outdoor Kitchen, Community Table, and Fire Pit Table with Soft Seating
Controlled Access Community with Gated, Multi-Level Parking Garage
Electric Car Charging Stations
On-Site Bike Racks
Reserved Parking Available
Resident Only Pet Courtyard and Pet Wash Station
Valet Trash Pick-Up and Trash Chutes
Storage Units For Lease
Package Locker System
Elevator Access
Wi-Fi in all Common Areas
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
Professionally Landscaped Grounds