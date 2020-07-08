Rent Calculator
1201 Wisteria Way
Last updated May 15 2020
1 of 32
1201 Wisteria Way
1201 Wisteria Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
1201 Wisteria Way, Richardson, TX 75080
Greenwood Hills
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice home on a large lot. The lot is by a creek and plenty of area in the back to relax. Walk to Woodland and Heights parks. Application fee $40. Verify schools. No Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1201 Wisteria Way have any available units?
1201 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1201 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 1201 Wisteria Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1201 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Richardson
.
Does 1201 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 1201 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 1201 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 1201 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Wisteria Way has units with dishwashers.
