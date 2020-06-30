Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Richardson
Find more places like 1059 Custer Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Richardson, TX
/
1059 Custer Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1059 Custer Road
1059 Custer Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Richardson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1059 Custer Rd, Richardson, TX 75080
Northrich
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4595567)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1059 Custer Road have any available units?
1059 Custer Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Richardson, TX
.
How much is rent in Richardson, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Richardson Rent Report
.
Is 1059 Custer Road currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Custer Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Custer Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1059 Custer Road is pet friendly.
Does 1059 Custer Road offer parking?
No, 1059 Custer Road does not offer parking.
Does 1059 Custer Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Custer Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Custer Road have a pool?
No, 1059 Custer Road does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Custer Road have accessible units?
No, 1059 Custer Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Custer Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 Custer Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1059 Custer Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1059 Custer Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway
Richardson, TX 75082
Galatyn Station
2301 Performance Dr
Richardson, TX 75082
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75080
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street
Richardson, TX 75082
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd
Richardson, TX 75082
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd
Richardson, TX 75081
Similar Pages
Richardson 1 Bedrooms
Richardson 2 Bedrooms
Richardson Apartments with Parking
Richardson Dog Friendly Apartments
Richardson Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Dallas
Amberton University
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District