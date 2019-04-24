All apartments in Providence
Providence, TX
708 Patio Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:14 PM

708 Patio Street

708 Patio St · No Longer Available
Location

708 Patio St, Providence, TX 76227
Providence

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
fireplace
game room
Breathtaking 4 bed, 3.5 bath, 3372 sq. ft. home in Aubrey, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Gorgeous island kitchen provides lots of cabinets, trendy tile backsplash, and plenty of counter space. Cozy living room with beautiful stone fireplace. Lovely breakfast area with backyard views. Imagine entertaining in your elegant formal dining room. Over-sized master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub and walk in frameless shower. Huge gameroom upstairs with remaining spacious bedroom (3 down, including master). Three car garage! Be sure to schedule your showing today because this one will lease fast!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

