981 English Ivy Drive

Location Location Location! Exceptionally well maintained, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is nestled near the Hwy 380 in the highly sought after Glenbrooke Estates just Between Denton and Mckinney. Open floor plan overlooking the living area, lots of natural light. Spaciou Master Suite with a walk in closet. Kitchen boasts a beautiful granite counter top lwith an island, and built in buffet station. Lots of cabinets with storage space. Enjoy the view of the canal with an extra large patio with a covered porch. Enjoy the community Pool and playground just a short walking distance. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included with the lease.