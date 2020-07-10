All apartments in Prosper
981 English Ivy Drive
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:35 AM

981 English Ivy Drive

981 English Ivy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

981 English Ivy Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Location Location Location! Exceptionally well maintained, 4 Bedroom 2 Bath home is nestled near the Hwy 380 in the highly sought after Glenbrooke Estates just Between Denton and Mckinney. Open floor plan overlooking the living area, lots of natural light. Spaciou Master Suite with a walk in closet. Kitchen boasts a beautiful granite counter top lwith an island, and built in buffet station. Lots of cabinets with storage space. Enjoy the view of the canal with an extra large patio with a covered porch. Enjoy the community Pool and playground just a short walking distance. Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer are all included with the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 981 English Ivy Drive have any available units?
981 English Ivy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 981 English Ivy Drive have?
Some of 981 English Ivy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 981 English Ivy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
981 English Ivy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 981 English Ivy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 981 English Ivy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 981 English Ivy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 981 English Ivy Drive offers parking.
Does 981 English Ivy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 981 English Ivy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 981 English Ivy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 981 English Ivy Drive has a pool.
Does 981 English Ivy Drive have accessible units?
No, 981 English Ivy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 981 English Ivy Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 981 English Ivy Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 981 English Ivy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 981 English Ivy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

