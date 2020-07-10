961 Deer Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

STUNNING home with wood floors, tons of crown molding & every bedroom has its own bath. Study off front entry has French doors & textured walls. Formal dining has tiered ceiling, crown & chair-rail molding. Granite counters in kitchen, baths & utility. Huge family room. Beautiful master suite has raised ceiling, lots of windows, separate toilet room & huge walk-in closet. Entertainment rooms upstairs with spacious closets. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Lovely back yard with patio, iron fence behind & wood fence on the sides. Home backs to a tree line for lovely view & privacy.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.