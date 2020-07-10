All apartments in Prosper
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:53 PM

961 Deer Run

961 Deer Run Lane · No Longer Available
Location

961 Deer Run Lane, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
STUNNING home with wood floors, tons of crown molding & every bedroom has its own bath. Study off front entry has French doors & textured walls. Formal dining has tiered ceiling, crown & chair-rail molding. Granite counters in kitchen, baths & utility. Huge family room. Beautiful master suite has raised ceiling, lots of windows, separate toilet room & huge walk-in closet. Entertainment rooms upstairs with spacious closets. All bedrooms have walk-in closets. Lovely back yard with patio, iron fence behind & wood fence on the sides. Home backs to a tree line for lovely view & privacy.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 Deer Run have any available units?
961 Deer Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 961 Deer Run have?
Some of 961 Deer Run's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 Deer Run currently offering any rent specials?
961 Deer Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 Deer Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 Deer Run is pet friendly.
Does 961 Deer Run offer parking?
No, 961 Deer Run does not offer parking.
Does 961 Deer Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 961 Deer Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 Deer Run have a pool?
No, 961 Deer Run does not have a pool.
Does 961 Deer Run have accessible units?
No, 961 Deer Run does not have accessible units.
Does 961 Deer Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 Deer Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 961 Deer Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 Deer Run does not have units with air conditioning.

