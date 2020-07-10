800 Willowmist Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room pool table garage media room

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage in highly sought after Willow Ridge and Prosper ISD! Numerous upgrades include Plantation Shutters, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Walk In Pantry, Nest Thermostat and more! New carpet, paint and roof in 2018. New upstairs HVAC and Water Heater in 2017. Huge back yard and amazing deck on almost one third of an acre. Both the Family & Media rooms are equipped with surround sound just waiting to impress you on movie night! Large Game Room is perfect for a pool table or arcade. Concrete pad tucked away in back yard perfect for RV or boat. Amazing opportunity to own in one of Prosper's flagship communities.