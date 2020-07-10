All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 800 Willowmist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
800 Willowmist Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Willowmist Drive

800 Willowmist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

800 Willowmist Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool table
garage
media room
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage in highly sought after Willow Ridge and Prosper ISD! Numerous upgrades include Plantation Shutters, Granite counters, Stainless Appliances, Walk In Pantry, Nest Thermostat and more! New carpet, paint and roof in 2018. New upstairs HVAC and Water Heater in 2017. Huge back yard and amazing deck on almost one third of an acre. Both the Family & Media rooms are equipped with surround sound just waiting to impress you on movie night! Large Game Room is perfect for a pool table or arcade. Concrete pad tucked away in back yard perfect for RV or boat. Amazing opportunity to own in one of Prosper's flagship communities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Willowmist Drive have any available units?
800 Willowmist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 800 Willowmist Drive have?
Some of 800 Willowmist Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Willowmist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
800 Willowmist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Willowmist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 800 Willowmist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 800 Willowmist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 800 Willowmist Drive offers parking.
Does 800 Willowmist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Willowmist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Willowmist Drive have a pool?
No, 800 Willowmist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 800 Willowmist Drive have accessible units?
No, 800 Willowmist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Willowmist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Willowmist Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Willowmist Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 800 Willowmist Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with GymProsper Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Prosper Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District