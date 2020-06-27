All apartments in Prosper
701 Alton Drive

701 Alton Dr · No Longer Available
Location

701 Alton Dr, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Absolutely gorgeous executive Drees home has room for the whole family and offers amazing style and amenities. All of today's light and bright colors. Study with French doors off the entry. Huge kitchen with gas cooking has double ovens, a work center, walk-in pantry, island, and breakfast bar looking out to the family room. Wonderfully open family room with gas-log fireplace offers a great view of the covered patio and large backyard. Perfect floorplan with the master and 2nd bedroom that has its own private bath downstairs. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a game room and media room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain as does all the media room equip. Home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Alton Drive have any available units?
701 Alton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 701 Alton Drive have?
Some of 701 Alton Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 Alton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Alton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Alton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Alton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 701 Alton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Alton Drive offers parking.
Does 701 Alton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 Alton Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Alton Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Alton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Alton Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Alton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Alton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 Alton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Alton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Alton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
