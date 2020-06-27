701 Alton Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Absolutely gorgeous executive Drees home has room for the whole family and offers amazing style and amenities. All of today's light and bright colors. Study with French doors off the entry. Huge kitchen with gas cooking has double ovens, a work center, walk-in pantry, island, and breakfast bar looking out to the family room. Wonderfully open family room with gas-log fireplace offers a great view of the covered patio and large backyard. Perfect floorplan with the master and 2nd bedroom that has its own private bath downstairs. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a game room and media room. Refrigerator, washer and dryer remain as does all the media room equip. Home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac.