Prosper, TX
620 Willow Ridge Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

620 Willow Ridge Circle

620 Willow Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

620 Willow Ridge Circle, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home. This beautiful home sits on Willow Ridge Circle, overlooking the greenbelt, pond and community pool. Large lot with huge backyard big enough for a pool and still plenty of room for kids to play. Beautiful Hardwood floors, upgraded stone features make this home unique with great character. Oversized garage with additional parking on driveway. The kitchen features a gas stove, granite and endless cabinet space with family planning desk. The expansive master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Game room with large bonus media room pre-wired for surround sound. Large laundry room and pantry with plenty of storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have any available units?
620 Willow Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have?
Some of 620 Willow Ridge Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Willow Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
620 Willow Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Willow Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 620 Willow Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 620 Willow Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Willow Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 620 Willow Ridge Circle has a pool.
Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 620 Willow Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 Willow Ridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Willow Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Willow Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

