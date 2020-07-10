620 Willow Ridge Circle

Amenities
Don't miss the opportunity to make this your home. This beautiful home sits on Willow Ridge Circle, overlooking the greenbelt, pond and community pool. Large lot with huge backyard big enough for a pool and still plenty of room for kids to play. Beautiful Hardwood floors, upgraded stone features make this home unique with great character. Oversized garage with additional parking on driveway. The kitchen features a gas stove, granite and endless cabinet space with family planning desk. The expansive master suite features a garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Game room with large bonus media room pre-wired for surround sound. Large laundry room and pantry with plenty of storage.