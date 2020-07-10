Beautiful home with a HUGE backyard!! Bright natural lighting throughout the house including the spacious office. laminate floors in all common areas of the house that you will just LOVE! hurry on up, you don't want to miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5590 Crestwood Drive have any available units?
5590 Crestwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5590 Crestwood Drive have?
Some of 5590 Crestwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5590 Crestwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5590 Crestwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.