Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:08 PM

5481 Exeter Drive

5481 Exeter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5481 Exeter Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in West Prosper with great access to 380 and the Tollway. This house features a bright open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the living room and dining area. Kitchen features black appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Private master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features a bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower! Large backyard is great for entertaining or enjoy the community pool and walking trail. Refrigerator stays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5481 Exeter Drive have any available units?
5481 Exeter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 5481 Exeter Drive have?
Some of 5481 Exeter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5481 Exeter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5481 Exeter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5481 Exeter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5481 Exeter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 5481 Exeter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5481 Exeter Drive offers parking.
Does 5481 Exeter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5481 Exeter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5481 Exeter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5481 Exeter Drive has a pool.
Does 5481 Exeter Drive have accessible units?
No, 5481 Exeter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5481 Exeter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5481 Exeter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5481 Exeter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5481 Exeter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

