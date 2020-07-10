All apartments in Prosper
320 Andover Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Andover Lane

320 Andover Ln · No Longer Available
Location

320 Andover Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Open House Saturdays 10am-3pm. Brand New! 4 beds plus study, 2.5 Bath. Pristine one story home in the highly desired Prosper School District.
High ceilings throughout (10’-12’ ceiling with 8’ tall doors), with large wood like tile floors that lead to the family room and spacious kitchen with granite island and SS appliance, gas cooking top, and walk-in pantry.
Family room has a fireplace & windows that look into the back yard and cover patio.
Large Master Suite with a separate sitting area. Master bath includes granite double sinks, a large shower and a large walk-in closet. Plantation shutters. This house has a quiet and large back yard. The two car garages provides extra space for parking or storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Andover Lane have any available units?
320 Andover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 320 Andover Lane have?
Some of 320 Andover Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Andover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
320 Andover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Andover Lane pet-friendly?
No, 320 Andover Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 320 Andover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 320 Andover Lane offers parking.
Does 320 Andover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Andover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Andover Lane have a pool?
No, 320 Andover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 320 Andover Lane have accessible units?
No, 320 Andover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Andover Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Andover Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Andover Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Andover Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

