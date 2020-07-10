320 Andover Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Open House Saturdays 10am-3pm. Brand New! 4 beds plus study, 2.5 Bath. Pristine one story home in the highly desired Prosper School District.

High ceilings throughout (10’-12’ ceiling with 8’ tall doors), with large wood like tile floors that lead to the family room and spacious kitchen with granite island and SS appliance, gas cooking top, and walk-in pantry.

Family room has a fireplace & windows that look into the back yard and cover patio.

Large Master Suite with a separate sitting area. Master bath includes granite double sinks, a large shower and a large walk-in closet. Plantation shutters. This house has a quiet and large back yard. The two car garages provides extra space for parking or storage.