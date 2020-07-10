All apartments in Prosper
Prosper, TX
2734 Salt Creek Way
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:39 AM

2734 Salt Creek Way

2734 Salt Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

2734 Salt Creek Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Lennar's popular Onyx plan with 3 car garages in sought after Prosper ISD! ! This new home has 3 beds, 1 study, 2 baths and breakfast nook. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood-looking tiles in entry, family, kitchen, breakfast and hallways. North facing with fabulous covered patio and generous backyard. Blinds have been installed to all the windows. Energy saving features incl. programmable T Stat. Amazing community pool, club house and basket court. Great location close to 380 and Dallas North Pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2734 Salt Creek Way have any available units?
2734 Salt Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2734 Salt Creek Way have?
Some of 2734 Salt Creek Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2734 Salt Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
2734 Salt Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2734 Salt Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 2734 Salt Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2734 Salt Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 2734 Salt Creek Way offers parking.
Does 2734 Salt Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2734 Salt Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2734 Salt Creek Way have a pool?
Yes, 2734 Salt Creek Way has a pool.
Does 2734 Salt Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 2734 Salt Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2734 Salt Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2734 Salt Creek Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2734 Salt Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2734 Salt Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.

