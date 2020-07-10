2734 Salt Creek Way

Amenities

Lennar's popular Onyx plan with 3 car garages in sought after Prosper ISD! ! This new home has 3 beds, 1 study, 2 baths and breakfast nook. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Wood-looking tiles in entry, family, kitchen, breakfast and hallways. North facing with fabulous covered patio and generous backyard. Blinds have been installed to all the windows. Energy saving features incl. programmable T Stat. Amazing community pool, club house and basket court. Great location close to 380 and Dallas North Pkwy.