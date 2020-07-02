2316 Grant Park Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Home in Artesia - Beautiful new home (2017) in sought after Artesia neighborhood welcomes you with open floor plan and beautiful wood floors! Private downstairs master bed and bathroom with granite countertops. Granite countertops in kitchen and SS appliances, extended patio with large private backyard. Other bedrooms upstairs with large game room and two full baths. Bedrooms have upgraded carpet as well. Highly desired Prosper Schools! Neighborhood amenities include community pool, jogging path club house and much more!



Pets allowed upon owners approval.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



(RLNE3581404)