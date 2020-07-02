All apartments in Prosper
Find more places like 2316 Grant Park Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prosper, TX
/
2316 Grant Park Way
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

2316 Grant Park Way

2316 Grant Park Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Prosper
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2316 Grant Park Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in Artesia - Beautiful new home (2017) in sought after Artesia neighborhood welcomes you with open floor plan and beautiful wood floors! Private downstairs master bed and bathroom with granite countertops. Granite countertops in kitchen and SS appliances, extended patio with large private backyard. Other bedrooms upstairs with large game room and two full baths. Bedrooms have upgraded carpet as well. Highly desired Prosper Schools! Neighborhood amenities include community pool, jogging path club house and much more!

Pets allowed upon owners approval.

To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

(RLNE3581404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Grant Park Way have any available units?
2316 Grant Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2316 Grant Park Way have?
Some of 2316 Grant Park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Grant Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Grant Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Grant Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2316 Grant Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 2316 Grant Park Way offer parking?
No, 2316 Grant Park Way does not offer parking.
Does 2316 Grant Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Grant Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Grant Park Way have a pool?
Yes, 2316 Grant Park Way has a pool.
Does 2316 Grant Park Way have accessible units?
No, 2316 Grant Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Grant Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2316 Grant Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Grant Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Grant Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr
Prosper, TX 75078
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd
Prosper, TX 75078

Similar Pages

Prosper 1 BedroomsProsper 2 Bedrooms
Prosper Apartments with ParkingProsper Apartments with Pool
Prosper Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TX
Durant, OKRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District