Prosper, TX
2100 Grant Park Way
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2100 Grant Park Way

2100 Grant Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

2100 Grant Park Way, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
Brand New and Ready for Immediate Move In! - Brand new home ready for immediate move in. Long term lease ok. This charming home has all of the upgrades and is a very well built luxury home. The home sits on an oversized corner of the culdesac lot and backs up to a greenbelt. The home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, knotty wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, huge island in kitchen, and chefs grade stainless appliances. The kitchen is open to the living area which is oversized and has a wood burning fireplace. The master is spacious and the master bath rivals a day at the spa with a separate shower, soaker tub, dual vanities, and an enormous walk in closet. Fenced yard, two car attached garage, and a covered patio. Prosper Schools and walk to the playground!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3417508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Grant Park Way have any available units?
2100 Grant Park Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2100 Grant Park Way have?
Some of 2100 Grant Park Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Grant Park Way currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Grant Park Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Grant Park Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2100 Grant Park Way is pet friendly.
Does 2100 Grant Park Way offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Grant Park Way offers parking.
Does 2100 Grant Park Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Grant Park Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Grant Park Way have a pool?
No, 2100 Grant Park Way does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Grant Park Way have accessible units?
No, 2100 Grant Park Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Grant Park Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2100 Grant Park Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2100 Grant Park Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2100 Grant Park Way does not have units with air conditioning.

