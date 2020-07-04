2100 Grant Park Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking playground garage hot tub

Brand New and Ready for Immediate Move In! - Brand new home ready for immediate move in. Long term lease ok. This charming home has all of the upgrades and is a very well built luxury home. The home sits on an oversized corner of the culdesac lot and backs up to a greenbelt. The home boasts an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, knotty wood cabinets in the kitchen and baths, huge island in kitchen, and chefs grade stainless appliances. The kitchen is open to the living area which is oversized and has a wood burning fireplace. The master is spacious and the master bath rivals a day at the spa with a separate shower, soaker tub, dual vanities, and an enormous walk in closet. Fenced yard, two car attached garage, and a covered patio. Prosper Schools and walk to the playground!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3417508)