Prosper, TX
2017 Hubbard Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2017 Hubbard Park Lane

2017 Hubbard Park Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2017 Hubbard Park Ln, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
new construction
MOVE IN READY. Commons at Articia - High-end homes division of Articia. Built in 2018. Stunning 1 story American Legent home with 4 Bed and Study plus 3 full bath. Extra space in the garage. Window Blinds, Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Stainless Steel appliances, simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. Close to highways Walking distance to park. Two community swimming pools. Soccer court and jogging trail. Refrigerator will be provided as per request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have any available units?
2017 Hubbard Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have?
Some of 2017 Hubbard Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Hubbard Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Hubbard Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Hubbard Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Hubbard Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Hubbard Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

