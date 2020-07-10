2017 Hubbard Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage new construction

MOVE IN READY. Commons at Articia - High-end homes division of Articia. Built in 2018. Stunning 1 story American Legent home with 4 Bed and Study plus 3 full bath. Extra space in the garage. Window Blinds, Dining area and outdoor living area. Upscale finish out include granite counter top, Gas cook top, 42 inch cabinets,vent outside, Stainless Steel appliances, simple application process.Private back yard and many more custom features. Close to highways Walking distance to park. Two community swimming pools. Soccer court and jogging trail. Refrigerator will be provided as per request.