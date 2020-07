Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning and sprawling manor sits back secluded off Preston Road. Meander down the private drive to reach the estate where a grand great room awaits you. The kitchen has every modern convenience and would be a chef's dream for entertaining. Hand scraped hard wood floors through out along with designer lighting. A creek rambles through the property and the windowed walkway to the master bedroom provides a impressive view. Master bathroom features his and hers closets and sparkling stars in the rotunda. Home office at the front of the house is ready for any entrepreneur and the game room upstairs is made for relaxing. Outdoor fireplace will be perfect for the upcoming fall evenings! Property can be left furnished