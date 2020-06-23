All apartments in Prosper
Last updated February 5 2020 at 5:30 PM

1460 Beacon Hill Drive

1460 Beacon Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1460 Beacon Hill Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
media room
Gorgeous 2-story on large corner lot offers 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal dining, executive study, game & media rooms up & 3-car garage! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, large center island with pendant lighting & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, breakfast nook & mom's desk! Beautiful hand-scraped hardwoods. Private master suite with his & hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Large backyard Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have any available units?
1460 Beacon Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have?
Some of 1460 Beacon Hill Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1460 Beacon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1460 Beacon Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1460 Beacon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1460 Beacon Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1460 Beacon Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
