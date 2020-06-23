1460 Beacon Hill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage media room

Gorgeous 2-story on large corner lot offers 4 beds, 3.5 baths, formal dining, executive study, game & media rooms up & 3-car garage! Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters, large center island with pendant lighting & breakfast bar, gas cooktop, breakfast nook & mom's desk! Beautiful hand-scraped hardwoods. Private master suite with his & hers sinks, garden tub, separate shower & walk-in closet. Large backyard Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.