1100 Luton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

With newly installed hard floor and new painting, this 3 bedrooms + study home is ready to move in! This house features a bright open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the living room and dining area. Kitchen features black appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Private master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features a bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower! Large backyard is great for entertaining or enjoy the community pool and walking trail. Good storage throughout with walk in closets & generous pantry. Easy access to all North Dallas areas.