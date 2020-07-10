All apartments in Prosper
Location

1100 Luton Drive, Prosper, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
With newly installed hard floor and new painting, this 3 bedrooms + study home is ready to move in! This house features a bright open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the living room and dining area. Kitchen features black appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Private master suite is split from the other bedrooms and features a bathroom with a garden tub and separate shower! Large backyard is great for entertaining or enjoy the community pool and walking trail. Good storage throughout with walk in closets & generous pantry. Easy access to all North Dallas areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Luton Drive have any available units?
1100 Luton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prosper, TX.
What amenities does 1100 Luton Drive have?
Some of 1100 Luton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Luton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Luton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Luton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Luton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prosper.
Does 1100 Luton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Luton Drive offers parking.
Does 1100 Luton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Luton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Luton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1100 Luton Drive has a pool.
Does 1100 Luton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1100 Luton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Luton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Luton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Luton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Luton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

