7900 Arbor Glen Trail

Gorgeous corner lot home in Plano with FISD school zoning. Plenty of natural light and private downstairs master. Kitchen features island with additional storage and opens up to the family room. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with game room that can also be used as 2nd living room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
