7900 Arbor Glen Trail

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace game room extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking garage

Gorgeous corner lot home in Plano with FISD school zoning. Plenty of natural light and private downstairs master.

Kitchen features island with additional storage and opens up to the family room. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with game room that can also be used as 2nd living room.