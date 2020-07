Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-in-ready stunning single-story home just remodeled. Located right in Wellington Run in West Plano.

The open kitchen and living concept makes you feel welcomed home as soon as you walk in. Featuring two living and dining areas. The master suite is split for privacy from the other bedrooms. The pergola covered patio is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the pretty landscaped yard. Come and see for yourself! Just minutes away from Shops at Legacy, DNT, and 121.