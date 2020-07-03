All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
4925 Rasor Boulevard
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:53 AM

4925 Rasor Boulevard

4925 Rasor Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX 75024

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
internet access
key fob access
4925 Rasor Boulevard Apt #245, Plano, TX 75024 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. No pets allowed. NOW OFFERING UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE! LUXURY APARTMENTS IN PLANO, TX Thoughtful design, luxury amenities, and a desirable location come together to create the ultimate living experience at your new apartment in Plano, TX! Unique studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans feature a clean, modern style and sophistication. White granite countertops and wood-style flooring, can be found throughout kitchens, living spaces and bathrooms. Keyless entry, NEST Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, and USB outlets add convenience by using smart technology. Apartments designed for your utmost comfort and convenience. Our Plano apartment community provides a true resort-style setting with beautiful hotel-style architecture and an upscale swimming oasis with private cabanas. Complementary Wi-Fi through out and walking distance from fine dining and shopping at Headquarters Village. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway, your commute to work or play will be a breeze! Schedule a visit today and find out what makes our community the best apartments in Plano, TX. [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3530472 ]

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Rasor Boulevard have any available units?
4925 Rasor Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 4925 Rasor Boulevard have?
Some of 4925 Rasor Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and key fob access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4925 Rasor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Rasor Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Rasor Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Rasor Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 4925 Rasor Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4925 Rasor Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4925 Rasor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Rasor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Rasor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4925 Rasor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Rasor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4925 Rasor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Rasor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Rasor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
