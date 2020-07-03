Amenities

4925 Rasor Boulevard Apt #245, Plano, TX 75024 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dawn Phipps, Dash, (469) 570-9994. Available from: 05/04/2020. No pets allowed. NOW OFFERING UP TO 6 WEEKS FREE! LUXURY APARTMENTS IN PLANO, TX Thoughtful design, luxury amenities, and a desirable location come together to create the ultimate living experience at your new apartment in Plano, TX! Unique studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans feature a clean, modern style and sophistication. White granite countertops and wood-style flooring, can be found throughout kitchens, living spaces and bathrooms. Keyless entry, NEST Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, and USB outlets add convenience by using smart technology. Apartments designed for your utmost comfort and convenience. Our Plano apartment community provides a true resort-style setting with beautiful hotel-style architecture and an upscale swimming oasis with private cabanas. Complementary Wi-Fi through out and walking distance from fine dining and shopping at Headquarters Village. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway, your commute to work or play will be a breeze! Schedule a visit today and find out what makes our community the best apartments in Plano, TX. [ Published 2-Jul-20 / ID 3530472 ]