4420 Burnhill Drive

Home Sweet Home! Immaculate and well maintained single story home in desired Rice Middle School and Jasper High school. Great 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and a study room with closet and French doors! Flexible floor plan features formal living room could also function as children's play room! The family room has a cast stone fireplace and overlooks the backyard. Spacious dining area in kitchen. The kitchen is open to the family room, lots of counter space and cabinets. Master bedroom and secondary bedrooms are split. Mannington custom wood flooring, and Plantation Shutter throughout the house. Nice size back yard with covered patio. Close to Russell Creek Park, and quick access to Hwy 121 and Dallas North Tollway.